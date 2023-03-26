SPRING BALL: Parker adapting to new role as offensive coordinator

By Drew Sanders
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday marked another day of spring practice for the Notre Dame football team as they ramp up to next month’s Blue-Gold game.

On the offensive side of the ball, tight ends coach Gerad Parker is stepping into the offensive coordinator role this season.

“I think that just finishing today and Week 1 I really like our guys,” Parker told media members after Saturday’s practice. “No different than this place and our culture here that’s set from our head coachc down: our offensive guys, our energy, the full football team just our energy, commitment to learning, commitment to fixing things, and just the buy-in to our tempo and energy to move in practice and move with urgency -- that’s where it starts.

“We’ve got a tough physical football team, and just to see those guys do that again on the grass after a long break since the bowl game has been refreshing. And for us it’s a long time from that window from being done and recruiting in January to get to this point, and certainly with the job change for me to be able to get on the grass and help these guys do what they love doing is certainly an exciting time for all of us.”

