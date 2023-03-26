NorthWood boys basketball wins first state title in program history

Panthers defeat Guerin Catholic in overtime thriller
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The NorthWood boys basketball team won its first state championship in program history on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, defeating Guerin Catholic 66-63 in the Class 3A State Final in an overtime thriller.

The Panthers (28-2) jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game and led by eight at halftime, but the Golden Eagles (20-9) came back with a vengeance in the fourth quarter and forced overtime.

However, NorthWood was able to take control in overtime, outscoring Guerin Catholic 14-11 enroute to its first-ever state title in boys basketball and fourth state title in school history (two in girls basketball, one in football).

The Panthers were led by Cade Brenner, who scored 28 points — 23 of which came in the first half. Tyler Raasch and Ian Raasch added 14 points and 13 points, respectively, for NorthWood.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame falls to Maryland in Sweet 16

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Notre Dame’s season came to an end in the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row, as the No. 3 Irish fell to second-seeded Maryland 76-59 on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football holds Pro Day ahead of NFL Draft

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
With a solid performance, former Irish footballers could improve their draft stock.

High School

NorthWood boys hoops heads to Indy for state championship game

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
The Panthers felt the love from their hometown on Friday morning as they loaded the bus to head back to Indianapolis for their state final matchup on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Micah Shrewsberry officially named next men’s basketball coach at Notre Dame

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Shrewsberry will replace Mike Brey, who stepped away from the program at the end of the season.

Latest News

College

Nowell breaks NCAA assist record, KSU beats MSU 98-93 in OT

Updated: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Jaden Akins added 14 points for coach Tom Izzo’s Spartans, the final Big Ten team left in the tournament.

High School

Brandywine boys hoops’ historic season ends in state semifinals

Updated: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The Brandywine boys basketball team saw its great season come to an end on Thursday afternoon, as the Bobcats lost to Traverse City St. Francis 46-36 in the Division 3 boys basketball state semifinals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.

Notre Dame

Irish eye redemption in Sweet 16 matchup against Maryland

Updated: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Their matchup isn’t until Saturday, but with the team traveling down to South Carolina on Thursday, they’re getting their game faces on early.

Notre Dame

Reports: Notre Dame to hire Micah Shrewsberry as next men’s basketball coach

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
According to a report from Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry the next head coach of the Irish.

Notre Dame

Spring practices begin for Notre Dame football

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch, Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Irish were up bright and early Wednesday morning for the first practice of spring ball, as the annual Blue-Gold Game is only a month away.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame baseball, softball win home openers

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Each game marked the start of a long homestand for both teams.