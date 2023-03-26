NorthWood boys basketball wins first state title in program history

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The NorthWood boys basketball team won its first state championship in program history on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, defeating Guerin Catholic 66-63 in the Class 3A State Final in an overtime thriller.

The Panthers (28-2) jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game and led by eight at halftime, but the Golden Eagles (20-9) came back with a vengeance in the fourth quarter and forced overtime.

However, NorthWood was able to take control in overtime, outscoring Guerin Catholic 14-11 enroute to its first-ever state title in boys basketball and fourth state title in school history (two in girls basketball, one in football).

The Panthers were led by Cade Brenner, who scored 28 points — 23 of which came in the first half. Tyler Raasch and Ian Raasch added 14 points and 13 points, respectively, for NorthWood.

