New president installed at Holy Cross

Local city and religious leaders gathered to welcome Dr. Marco Clark as the 6th president of Holy Cross College.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bells are ringing across the campus at Holy Cross Saturday as they welcome the college’s new president.

The college was founded in 1966, and up until this point, it has never been led by a layperson or a non-priest or brother of the Catholic church.

During the ceremony and between some brief mentions of Holy Cross legend Rudy Ruettiger, speakers used their time to pledge continued support to holy cross and its leadership.

And surrounded by his family and colleagues, Dr. Clark informed the audience that he is committed to keeping class sizes small but also to the growth of the college.

“In order to reach our ideal sweet spot, we need to grow, and we’ve not put a number on that yet, but what that means is that we can offer more programs, we can offer more by way of extracurricular programs, academic majors, but it comes with growth,” Clark said. “So, I envision us growing probably 30-40 percent in the next 2-5 years. We’re already off to a great start this year, and we’re looking at record enrollment for the fall. So, our commitment is really to provide the best opportunities possible for students, and part of that means growth.”

Dr. Clark also told 16 News Now that he is dedicated to working with community partners to accelerate the growth of the college.

