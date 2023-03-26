Kite enthusiasts at OxBow Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Kite enthusiasts were out in full force at Elkhart county’s OxBow Park.

For a $4 fee participants got to make their own diamond-shaped kite with supplies provided by the parks department.

“Making kites is fun you can buy them at the store but making them by yourself is a lot more fun,” said Andy Langdon, a naturalist with Elkhart county parks department. “you get a little bit more of your sense of self up there when you’re flying your kite. Because this is something that you’ve made. You can design your kites however you want too and it’s just a lot of fun. I’ve been doing it since I was a kid, so it’s a lot of fun to make kites and see how they fly with different designs and things like that.”

The event was held at the park’s Oxbow’s Haus shelter.

