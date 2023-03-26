First Alert Forecast: T-storms increase Sunday afternoon & evening

Most of Sunday will feature several hours of dry time. Showers and a few thunderstorms increase in coverage Sunday afternoon and exits Sunday evening.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: Some sun in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Chance of a few showers around noon followed by showers and T-storms arriving after 4 PM. A few storms may contain gusty wind speeds of 40+ mph. A brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out south of I-80 and west of U.S. 31. Expect a wide range in temperatures across Michiana with highs in the 40s north of I-80 to near the mid-50s south of U.S. 30.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and T-storms ending. Patchy drizzle to a light shower overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. High 44F. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Spring ups and downs continue into the week ahead. A few hit-and-miss showers will linger through midweek, but expect peeks of sunshine as well. Our next system to watch moves in Thursday through Saturday.

