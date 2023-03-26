First Alert Forecast: T-storms end Sunday night; Next rain chance Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

First Alert Weather: Futuretrak still highlights around 8 PM Sunday evening for a line of showers & thunderstorms to move through Michiana. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/U1W2EcAQ0O — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) March 26, 2023

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and T-storms ending. Patchy drizzle to a light shower overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 44F. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46F. Low 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers developing in the afternoon and evening hours. A few snowflakes may mix in Wednesday evening. High 48F. Low 28F. Winds SW turning NW at 15 to 30 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Spring ups and downs continue into the week ahead. A few hit-and-miss showers will linger through midweek, but expect peeks of sunshine as well. Our next system to watch moves in Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday with off-and-on thunderstorms. A cold front moves through Friday night and will knock us back down into the 40s Saturday with snowflakes possibly mixing in.

