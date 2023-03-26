Family, parents expo held at Brown Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A parent and family expo was held at the Brown Community Learning Center Saturday.

Parents could meet members of the PTO, teachers and administrators.

And there was a bounce house, face painting and music from South Bend’s Parks Department.

Washington girls basketball coach Steven Reynolds gave a speech.

“For me personally I think that a great parent organization is the difference between a school being in the community and a school being a part of the community, right?” Said Taylor Williams, family and community engagement coordinator. “So when you have those parent organizations that engage and are active, they really feel like there is an open door policy. And they feel like they can walk in at any time.”

The expo was put on through a partnership of South Bend Schools Family and Community Engagement Services, MDwise, the parks department and GearUp! South Bend.

