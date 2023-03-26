Comedy for a cause; Stockroom East raises funds for St. Margaret’s House

Magician Kevin Long turns ripped-up paper into an undamaged newspaper at Stockroom East.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Stockroom East in South Bend is raising funds for St. Margaret’s House Day Center for Women and Children.

Stockroom East opened about a year and a half ago, serving mainly as a coworking space, but recently enhanced its entertainment schedule.

“This place exists because we believe in South Bend, and we believe in the story that she’s telling, so we want to be a part of the revitalization, the continued birthing of art, of entrepreneurship, of business, and people coming back alive in South Bend,” says Michael Yoder, co-owner of Stockroom East. “We believe in this place. There’s awesome stuff happening.”

This is also the first time they are sponsoring a local cause, with $3 from each ticket sale going to benefit St. Margaret’s House.

“They take women and children out of horrible situations, and they walk alongside them to help them, and something like tonight, coming out and being able to laugh, being with people you care about and love about, and maybe just for a little bit, forget what’s going on in the world,” Yoder explained. “We think we can be part of something special like that.”

At the event, magician Kevin Long and comedians Brodie Long, Jenni Rodriguez, and David Murrell performed for a crowd of about 80 people.

Stockroom East is located at 625 E Jefferson Blvd Suite C, South Bend, IN 46617.

Northwood boys win first ever basketball state championship
Gerad Parker adjusting to new role as Offensive coordinator for Notre Dame Football
First Alert Weather
