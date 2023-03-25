Portion of Battell Street to close for sewer line work

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

The city of Mishawaka has been advised that E. Battell Street will close from Willow to Maple streets starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 27. The street will be closed for sewer work.

Residents who live in the affected area will still have access to their homes.

Restrictions will remain in place until Wednesday, March 29, weather permitting.

