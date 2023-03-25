Pet Vet: Heartworm in Dogs and Cats

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring weather brings out the insects, and that means a nasty threat for dogs and cat, as heartworm comes from those pesky mosquitoes.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us how to keep dogs and cats heartworm-free.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlebury Schools: Staff member dies by suicide in middle school’s parking lot
Former Mishawaka officer speaks out about traffic stop of mayor’s son
The Cat Lady Cafe to have soft opening this weekend
In a public statement Tuesday night, the school district not only dispelled these claims as...
Middlebury Schools bus driver fired for alleged inappropriate interactions with young female students
Micah Shrewsberry officially named next men’s basketball coach at Notre Dame

Latest News

If you are interested in adopting Amy, Rory, or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal...
2nd Chance Pet: Amy and Rory
If you are interested in adopting Amy, Rory, or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal...
2nd Chance Pet: Amy and Rory
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...
Pet Vet: Heartworm in Dogs and Cats
First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 25, 2023
First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 25, 2023