One person dead after shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a Saturday morning deadly shooting at River Run Apartments.

Police responded to the scene around 2:30 A.M. on reports of a shooting with injuries at the complex.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot wounds. 20-year-old Tyquan Page of Elkhart was pronounced dead by medics, according to police.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The homicide unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 574-295-2825.

