More than 200 vehicles pack the Century Center for South Bend Auto Show

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend more than 200 automobiles are packing the Century Center.

From 9 a.m., to 6 p.m., on Saturday and 10 a.m., to 3 p.m., on Sunday, you can see some of the coolest muscle, vintage, racing, and custom vehicles in Michiana.

Also at the show, visitors can shop with local vendors, participate in judging the people’s choice category, and have some awesome photo opportunities.

This year even has a Kid’s Zone full of inflatable fun, and a “Man Cave” with tv’s playing games of the day.

Competitors in the show tell16 News Now that their favorite part of it all is seeing the look on people’s faces when they see their car.

“Wow, we don’t see that every day. Every car has its own different specs to it, and you gotta look at it close. Look at every car by itself for the car it is. It’s beautiful doing that,” says Mike Miltroka, a show competitor.

Tickets for the South Bend Auto Show are $10, with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

