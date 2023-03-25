‘Meet the Bunny’ is back at Martin’s Super Market

Meet the Bunny
By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a two-year hiatus, all 20 of the Martin’s Super Market locations across Indiana and Michigan hosted their ‘Meet the Bunny’ Fundraiser.

The event featured a special appearance from the Easter Bunny.

For a donation of $5, families were invited to take a photo, and ‘Meet the Bunny.’

All of the collected proceeds are being donated to a local non-profit organization of each store’s choice.

Employees at the Martin’s off of South Bend Avenue told 16 News Now that they are happy to have the event back.

“We’ve always been a community-based company. We try to get as involved as we can with the local customers as well as the community. It brings us as much happiness in the store to see the kids interact with our Easter Bunny as it does the parents that come take pictures with them,” said David Tutorow, the Store’s Director.

The Martin’s off of South Bend Avenue in South Bend decided that their proceeds will be given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.

