First Alert Forecast: T-storms increase Sunday afternoon & evening

TONIGHT: Wind and rain/snow decrease this evening as our low-pressure system exits the Great Lakes. Low around 30F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sun in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Chance of a few showers around noon followed by showers and T-storms arriving between 4 and 8 PM. A few storms may contain gusty wind speeds of 40+ mph. A brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out south of I-80. Expect a wide range in temperatures across Michiana with highs in the lower 40s north of I-80 to near 50 degrees south of U.S. 30.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and T-storms ending. Patchy drizzle to a light shower overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. High 44F. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Spring ups and downs continue into the week ahead. A few hit-and-miss showers will linger through midweek, but expect peeks of sunshine as well. Our next system to watch moves in Thursday through Saturday.

