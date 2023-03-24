Stutsman endorses Gina Leichty as successor for Goshen mayor

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - There might be a new mayor in town, Goshen!

Mayor Stutsman has endorsed Gina Leichty to fill the rest of the his current term, and for the next mayoral election in the fall.

Leichty is a longtime resident of Goshen, and graduate of Goshen College. She’s credited with bringing the “First Fridays” program to Goshen in 2007.

Leichty and Stutsman are working together with a transition team to guide the future mayor’s work.

However, state law and the rules of the Indiana Democratic Party require a caucus to select Stutsman’s successor.

