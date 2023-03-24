Stutsman endorses Gina Leichty as successor for Goshen mayor

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - There might be a new mayor in town, Goshen!

Mayor Stutsman has endorsed Gina Leichty to fill the rest of the his current term, and for the next mayoral election in the fall.

Leichty is a longtime resident of Goshen, and graduate of Goshen College. She’s credited with bringing the “First Fridays” program to Goshen in 2007.

Leichty and Stutsman are working together with a transition team to guide the future mayor’s work.

However, state law and the rules of the Indiana Democratic Party require a caucus to select Stutsman’s successor.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
In a public statement Tuesday night, the school district not only dispelled these claims as...
Middlebury Schools bus driver fired for alleged inappropriate interactions with young female students
Man arrested after high-speed chase begins in Michigan, ends in Indiana
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise

Latest News

Stutsman endorses Gina Leichty as successor for Goshen mayor
Stutsman endorses Gina Leichty as successor for Goshen mayor
Man arrested after bomb threat at Coloma bank.
Man arrested after bomb threat at Coloma bank
Outgoing St. Joseph County health officer shares perspectives on public health.
Outgoing St. Joseph County health officer shares perspectives on public health
Man arrested after making false bomb threat at Coloma bank on March 23, 2023.
Man arrested after making false bomb threat at Coloma bank