South Bend Democratic candidates upset with closures

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend city leaders were criticized on Friday for their “toxic positivity.”

The attack came from a group of Democratic candidates for city offices, who stood outside of a northwest-side Walmart that is slated to close, and talked about the chances that Portage Manor and Clay High School may follow suit.

“The loss of a Wal-Mart creates a loss in jobs, tax revenue, and guess what else?” said South Bend Mayoral Candidate Henry Davis Jr. “It is an expansion of our food desert on this side of town.”

“What I’m hearing from the residents is that they’re fearful, they’re anxious, they feel like there’s no plan for this district,” said Nick Hamann, 1st District council candidate. “They feel like they’re being cut out of the future.”

Mayor Mueller released a statement saying he “is proud of our historic growth and record investment across South Bend.”

He went on to thank the community investment team and Councilman Canneth Lee for working to address the Walmart closure.

Mueller also said the city is working with South Bend Schools on ways to partner.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
In a public statement Tuesday night, the school district not only dispelled these claims as...
Middlebury Schools bus driver fired for alleged inappropriate interactions with young female students
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
Motion filed to try 16-year-old as adult in deadly shooting of 15-year-old in South Bend

Latest News

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad
Marcus Muhammad seeking third term as Benton Harbor’s mayor
Michigan GOP draws criticism for tweet likening gun reform to the Holocaust on March 22, 2023.
Michigan GOP draws criticism for tweet likening gun reform to the Holocaust
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project