South Bend Democratic candidates upset with closures

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend city leaders were criticized on Friday for their “toxic positivity.”

The attack came from a group of Democratic candidates for city offices, who stood outside of a northwest-side Walmart that is slated to close, and talked about the chances that Portage Manor and Clay High School may follow suit.

“The loss of a Wal-Mart creates a loss in jobs, tax revenue, and guess what else?” said South Bend Mayoral Candidate Henry Davis Jr. “It is an expansion of our food desert on this side of town.”

“What I’m hearing from the residents is that they’re fearful, they’re anxious, they feel like there’s no plan for this district,” said Nick Hamann, 1st District council candidate. “They feel like they’re being cut out of the future.”

Mayor Mueller released a statement saying he “is proud of our historic growth and record investment across South Bend.”

He went on to thank the community investment team and Councilman Canneth Lee for working to address the Walmart closure.

Mueller also said the city is working with South Bend Schools on ways to partner.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.