A softball field converts to a community garden in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Beacon Triangle Garden is one of Unity Garden’s free U-pick pocket gardens that’s been in the community for nearly 12 years.

However, the property it was located on is being sold and it will need to find a new home.

“We got approval to put a garden on that for as long as they didn’t need to use the property, but now they do,” says Barbara Sutton, Unity Garden’s Treasurer.

The current garden is located on the corner of Angela Boulevard and State Road 933.

“And our neighborhood was really disappointed about that. So, at one of our neighborhood meetings, we talked about applying for the ignite grant and as part of that grant, trying to find a space where we could relocate the garden,” says Sutton.

Now, Holy Cross College has offered to allow them to move it to one of their unused softball fields, located right across the street from the current garden.

The softball field is nearly ten times larger than the space the Beacon Triangle Garden currently occupies, and Unity Gardens and the North Shore Triangle Association that started and maintain the garden have big plans to utilize it all.

“One of the dug outs, we’re going to make it into a shaded shelter, and there’s going to be a kids garden next to that so there’s a nice relaxing area for parents, get the roof back on it. We’re going to paint some murals on the side. And the other on over here, the other dug out, we’re going to make it into a storage shed,” says Mitch Yaciw, the Operations Manager at Unity Gardens.

The new space will also feature flower and vegetable gardens, and an orchard, and the entire community is invited to help out, donate, and reap the rewards.

“This year. We estimated we had somewhere between 300 to 500 people come and pick our produce. We couldn’t keep up with it,” says Sutton.

Work on the community garden will kick off on Saturday, April 1st when Notre Dame and other area colleges participate in the annual ‘Back the Bend’ event, that gives back to the community.

Students and residents of South Bend are invited to come out 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., to help plant the first seeds.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.