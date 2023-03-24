Police investigating death of adult in Northridge Middle School parking lot

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say an active death investigation is underway involving an adult in the north side of the parking lot at Northridge Middle School.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, there is no threat to the public. Meanwhile, Middlebury Community Schools says all students at the school are safe after there was a lockdown on campus due to “an emergency in the middle school parking lot.

The Middlebury Schools Police Department is asking you to avoid the area, if possible, as the north side of the middle school parking lot will be closed. However, student dismissal will resume as normal at the end of the school day.

The Middlebury Schools Police Department is handling the investigation.

