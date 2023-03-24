Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Police in Arizona arrested a Grubhub driver while they were out making a delivery.

And the customer still received their food.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the unidentified delivery driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop when Officer Valenzuela noticed a customer’s meal in the driver’s car.

Tucson police said the officer picked up the food and ended up bringing it to the customer.

“Valenzuela earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” officer Frank Magos shared on social media.

