Notre Dame football holds Pro Day ahead of NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are 34 days away from the start of the 2023 NFL draft, where Notre Dame will look to keep its place as the school with the most NFL draft picks in college football.

Friday marked the annual Pro Day for Notre Dame football — a day where former Irish footballers come to show off their skills and athleticism in front of n-f-l scouts for the last time ahead of next month’s NFL Draft.

With a solid performance on Friday, each of them could improve their draft stock. 16 Sports asked some of the NFL hopefuls about their mindset coming into the important workout.

“This is, in large part, the last little stop of the process,” said former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. “It’s been a long one, and I just wanted to come here, get done what I needed to get done, get the times I needed to get, and then run some routes and catch the pigskin. It was kind of a chill day to get done what I needed to get done, and kind of get out of there.”

“The Combine and the Pro Day — you just can’t look too far ahead,” said former Irish offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. “You’ve just got to take it one step at a time. And obviously, the draft is in a month, but there’s still private workouts going on. You fly out and do the 30 visits, so it’s really just taking it one day, one week at a time, and not looking too far ahead.”

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27 through April 29.

