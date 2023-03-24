NorthWood boys hoops heads to Indy for state championship game

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The NorthWood Panthers felt the love from their hometown on Friday morning as they loaded the bus to head back to Indianapolis for their Class 3A State Final matchup on Saturday.

We say the team is heading back to Indy because they were actually there on Thursday for a shootaround before returning to Nappanee. Wa-Nee Community Schools Superintendent Scot Croner says the decision basically all came down to cost.

Another strange way to start the morning was the power outage at the high school, which delayed the start of the sendoff by two hours.

While their fellow classmates weren’t there to wish the boys good luck in person, the energy from families, teachers, and other fans delivered its own level of electricity.

“Basketball is just different here in the state of Indiana, and it’s been a fun, fun year,” Croner said. “These kids, they’re just the perfect mix of athleticism and teamwork. Everyone buys into the system, no one cares who gets the credit, and it’s just been a special, special year.”

The Panthers will look to win their first-ever state championship in boys basketball against Guerin Catholic on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

