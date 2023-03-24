Michigan GOP draws criticism for tweet likening gun reform to the Holocaust

Michigan GOP draws criticism for tweet likening gun reform to the Holocaust on March 22, 2023.
By 16 News Now
Mar. 23, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Republicans are under fire for a tweet comparing gun reform legislation to the Holocaust.

The tweet, and the response to it, are getting a lot of backlash from across the county. This afternoon, the Michigan House of Representatives approved a resolution condemning Holocaust comparison.

On Thursday, 16 News Now heard from both sides of the aisle about the post.

“I am not going to sit here and just because someone is upset and clearly there is no reason,” said Kristina Karamo, Chair of the Michigan Republican Party. “Was I celebrating people being mass murdered? Absolutely not. I was pointing to a historical event.”

“It’s very scary to know I’m a target because they know I’m Jewish, but they think I want to take their guns away,” said Rep. Samantha Steckloff, D-Farmington Hills. “So I know they have guns!”

Karamo says she is not going to apologize for the post.

