Medical Moment: First-in-the-world device helps right side of the heart

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WNDU) - More than 6,000,000 Americans have heart failure, meaning the heart can’t pump enough blood to support the rest of the organs in the body.

For years, doctors have used LVADs, left ventricular assist devices, to help the patient get stronger. Now, doctors in the U.S. are the first in the world to use a device for the right side of the heart.

When someone is in heart failure, doctors can use an LVAD to help pump blood and give the heart a chance to rest and recover.

“Historically, we were focusing mostly on the left ventricle,” said Yuriy Dudiy, MD, a cardiac surgeon at Hackensack University Medical Center. “But now, we’re realizing that patients that have RV failure are not doing well.”

Doctor Dudiy and his colleagues were the first in the world to use a temporary device to support the right side of the heart. Surgeons implant the Impella RP Flex by going through the internal jugular vein with a catheter.

“Impella RP Flex is designed to be inserted percutaneously, which means just with the needle stick, and it goes into the heart and provides support to the right ventricle,” Dr. Dudiy explained.

The device can be used up to 14 days before it’s removed, and it’s designed so the patient can be mobile.

“The benefit going through the neck is that patient can be, can sit upright or can ambulate in the intensive care unit while recovering,” Dr. Dudiy said.

Meaning patients, and hearts, can get stronger sooner than ever before.

The Impella Flex RP can be used at the same time as an LVAD. The device can also provide support to patients who are waiting for a heart transplant.

The first three patients to undergo the Impella Flex RP implant have been weaned from the device. Two have gone home and did not need heart transplant surgery.

