Marcus Muhammad seeking third term as Benton Harbor's mayor

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2023
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad is running for reelection.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Muhammad is seeking a third term as mayor in the fall. Muhammad was first elected as a city commissioner in 2009 and as mayor in 2015.

If reelected, Muhammad says raising the quality of life for residents by improving the housing stock is on his agenda.

In February, Benton Harbor native Gwen Johnson announced she’s running to be mayor of the city.

