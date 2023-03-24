Man arrested after making false bomb threat at Coloma bank

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is behind bars after walking into a Coloma bank, claiming he had a bomb.

Police arrested John LaPlante Jr., charging him with making a false bomb report.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the threat happened before 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning when LaPlante walked into the lobby at Fifth Third Bank along Paw Paw Avenue. He told occupants in the building he had a bomb, which police later determined was not a credible threat.

LaPlante is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

