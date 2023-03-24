LaPorte County deputy retires after over two decades of service

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Here’s something else we want to celebrate.

Congratulations to LaPorte County Sergeant James D. Arnold on his retirement! He’s been with the agency since 1999, starting as a jail deputy.

Arnold worked his way up, eventually becoming a patrol deputy.

In 2019, he we promoted to sergeant and worked as a supervisor until now.

