Knox Community Schools superintendent announces resignation

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - Knox Community Schools Superintendent Doctor William Reichhart has announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the school board approved the move at their latest meeting. Reichhart will leave after beginning his tenure in 2017. In total, he’s worked over 40 years in the world of education.

In a statement to WKVI, he said quote, “I’ve just turned 65 and all the stars apparently have aligned and now is a good time for me to retire.”

His last day will be June 31.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.