Goshen Community Schools wins surprise award at conference

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools is receiving a surprise award worth $50,000!

The school system shared with 16 News Now the moment they found out in Indianapolis.

The “National Institute for Excellence in Teaching” surprised the district at its national conference in Indianapolis. The award goes to a school district that supports instruction and improves student performance. In a statement, NIET’s founder complimented the district’s work in driving student growth in the area.

This is only the fifth time ever that award has been given out.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.