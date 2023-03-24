Goshen Community Schools wins surprise award at conference

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools is receiving a surprise award worth $50,000!

The school system shared with 16 News Now the moment they found out in Indianapolis.

The “National Institute for Excellence in Teaching” surprised the district at its national conference in Indianapolis. The award goes to a school district that supports instruction and improves student performance. In a statement, NIET’s founder complimented the district’s work in driving student growth in the area.

This is only the fifth time ever that award has been given out.

