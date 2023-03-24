First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in Friday night. Rain to snow Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain moves in after 8 PM. High around 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with steady rain overnight. A rumble of thunder is possible. Rainfall amounts around 0.50″. Low 36F. Winds E at 15 to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Becoming windy with some snow & sleet mixing in by late morning and into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around 0.25 to 0.50″. No snowfall accumulation. High 42F. Low 30F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

