First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in Friday night. Rain to snow Saturday

More soaking rain is in the forecast Friday night into Saturday. Pick day of the weekend arrives Sunday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain moves in after 8 PM. High around 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with steady rain overnight. A rumble of thunder is possible. Rainfall amounts around 0.50″. Low 36F. Winds E at 15 to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Becoming windy with some snow & sleet mixing in by late morning and into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around 0.25 to 0.50″. No snowfall accumulation. High 42F. Low 30F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
In a public statement Tuesday night, the school district not only dispelled these claims as...
Middlebury Schools bus driver fired for alleged inappropriate interactions with young female students
Michigan State Police issue warning about ‘spoof calls’

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Outgoing health officer shares perspective on public health
Outgoing health officer shares perspective on public health
Stutsman endorses Gina Leichty as successor for Goshen mayor on March 23, 2023.
Stutsman endorses Gina Leichty as successor for Goshen mayor
Stutsman endorses Gina Leichty as successor for Goshen mayor
Stutsman endorses Gina Leichty as successor for Goshen mayor