Elkhart man sentenced to 95 years for 2020 murder

Austin Bowlin
Austin Bowlin(The Goshen News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man convicted of murder has learned his fate.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, 37-year-old Austin Bowlin has been sentenced to 95 years behind bars for the 2020 murder of 32-year-old Jeffrey Crapo.

Bowlin was allegedly with Crapo and another person doing drugs at a hotel in Elkhart in March 2020 when they went for a drive. A witness in the car saw Bowlin shoot Crapo.

Emergency crews responded to a car fire and found Crapo’s body in the backseat.

During his trial in February, Bowlin told jurors he did not kill Crapo, but he did burn his body. Instead, he said the other person who was with them at the time was the killer.

Bowlin told the court that he does intend to appeal the murder conviction. The judge informed him that he was unable to get an appeals attorney to agree to take his case, but he is working hard to find one.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in Friday night. Rain to snow Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
More soaking rain is in the forecast Friday night into Saturday. Pick day of the weekend arrives Sunday.

News

Outgoing health officer shares perspective on public health

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
One final message from St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Bob Einterz before he retires at the end of the month.

News

Stutsman endorses Gina Leichty as successor for Goshen mayor

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Mayor Stutsman has endorsed Gina Leichty to fill the rest of the his current term, and for the next mayoral election in the fall.

Latest News

News

Stutsman endorses Gina Leichty as successor for Goshen mayor

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Man arrested after bomb threat at Coloma bank

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Outgoing St. Joseph County health officer shares perspectives on public health

Updated: 11 hours ago

Crime

Man arrested after making false bomb threat at Coloma bank

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police arrested John LaPlante Jr., charging him with making a false bomb report.

News

The Cat Lady Cafe to have soft opening this weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A new cafe offering coffee and cats is opening in downtown South Bend!

News

LaPorte County deputy retires after over two decades of service

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Congratulations to LaPorte County Sergeant James D. Arnold on his retirement!