Elkhart man sentenced to 95 years for 2020 murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man convicted of murder has learned his fate.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, 37-year-old Austin Bowlin has been sentenced to 95 years behind bars for the 2020 murder of 32-year-old Jeffrey Crapo.

Bowlin was allegedly with Crapo and another person doing drugs at a hotel in Elkhart in March 2020 when they went for a drive. A witness in the car saw Bowlin shoot Crapo.

Emergency crews responded to a car fire and found Crapo’s body in the backseat.

During his trial in February, Bowlin told jurors he did not kill Crapo, but he did burn his body. Instead, he said the other person who was with them at the time was the killer.

Bowlin told the court that he does intend to appeal the murder conviction. The judge informed him that he was unable to get an appeals attorney to agree to take his case, but he is working hard to find one.

