Developers seek to add new apartments to Liberty Tower

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The concept of living the ‘high life’ is being redefined in downtown South Bend.

Plans call for creating 90 new apartments in the city’s tallest building—the 25-story Liberty Tower.

Apartments were always part of the plans for the New York-based investors who bought the building in 2014. They’ve just been part of the plans that were never carried out.

The owners did do about $40 million worth of work and opened the 187-room Aloft Hotel in the building in 2017.

Only now are they ready to spend $14.7 million to add 90 apartments to the mix.

The project also calls for an event center with a bar and lounge on the seventh floor that would include outdoor seating on a seventh-floor section of the roof.

The developers are seeking a tax abatement of $1.3 million over eight years. The request will go before the South Bend Common Council at Monday’s meeting.

“The city is really excited to help with the renovation of the building. It’s an important piece of downtown. It’s the tallest building in South Bend. It’s really great to see investors come in and want to complete the project, make sure that it continues to be a crown jewel in our downtown area,” said Erik Glavich, Director of Growth and Opportunity for South Bend’s Department of Community Investment.

Documents on file with the city blame the years-long delay on higher-than-expected construction costs for the hotel portion of the project, downtown market trends, and COVID.

