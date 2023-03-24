Court documents reveal new details about attempted theft at Mishawaka bank

Michael Whisenant and Edward Skelton
Michael Whisenant and Edward Skelton(St. Joseph County Jail)
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Court documents are revealing new details about an attempted theft at a bank in Mishawaka earlier this month.

Edward Skelton,52, and Michael Whisenant, 44, have both been charged with attempted bank theft.

Police responded to an alarm at PNC Bank in the 300 block of W. McKinley Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on March 9. Bank surveillance video showed two men with crow bars inside the building.

Court documents say Shelton and Whisenant broke open the back of an ATM machine before abruptly leaving the bank. As officers arrived, police say the two men tried to run away. Both were later found by a police dog, as one of the men was hiding in a tree.

According to court documents, one of the suspects told police he planned to return with a jaws of life to steal money from the ATM.

An initial hearing for Whisenant is set for April 13, while Skelton’s initial hearing is scheduled for April 17.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Franciscan Health to make masks optional at all facilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Masks will be optional for visitors, patients, and staff, with some exceptions starting next week at all facilities in Indiana and early April in Illinois.

Events

‘Buchanan Restaurant Week’ kicks off on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
All you have to do is mention “Restaurant Week” when you place your order in-store or for carryout.

News

‘Buchanan Restaurant Week’ kicks off on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
21 restaurants are participating. There will be special deals, like daily combos or money off your purchase.

News

Elkhart man sentenced to 95 years for 2020 murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Bowlin, 37, told the court that he does intend to appeal the murder conviction.

Latest News

News

NorthWood boys hoops heads to Indy for state championship game

Updated: 2 hours ago
The NorthWood Panthers felt the love from their hometown on Friday morning as they loaded the bus to head back to Indianapolis for their Class 3A State Final matchup on Saturday.

High School

NorthWood boys hoops heads to Indy for state championship game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The Panthers felt the love from their hometown on Friday morning as they loaded the bus to head back to Indianapolis for their state final matchup on Saturday.

News

Marcus Muhammad seeking third term as Benton Harbor’s mayor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If reelected, Muhammad says raising the quality of life for residents by improving the housing stock is on his agenda.

Notre Dame

Micah Shrewsberry officially named next men’s basketball coach at Notre Dame

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Shrewsberry will replace Mike Brey, who stepped away from the program at the end of the season.

Crime

Elkhart man sentenced to 95 years for 2020 murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Austin Bowlin, 37, told the court that he does intend to appeal the murder conviction.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago