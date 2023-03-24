Court documents reveal new details about attempted theft at Mishawaka bank

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Court documents are revealing new details about an attempted theft at a bank in Mishawaka earlier this month.

Edward Skelton,52, and Michael Whisenant, 44, have both been charged with attempted bank theft.

Police responded to an alarm at PNC Bank in the 300 block of W. McKinley Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on March 9. Bank surveillance video showed two men with crow bars inside the building.

Court documents say Shelton and Whisenant broke open the back of an ATM machine before abruptly leaving the bank. As officers arrived, police say the two men tried to run away. Both were later found by a police dog, as one of the men was hiding in a tree.

According to court documents, one of the suspects told police he planned to return with a jaws of life to steal money from the ATM.

An initial hearing for Whisenant is set for April 13, while Skelton’s initial hearing is scheduled for April 17.

