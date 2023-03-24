The Cat Lady Cafe to have soft opening this weekend
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention cat lovers! A new cafe with cats will be having a soft open this weekend!
The Cat Lady Cafe, will be opening its doors to reservations this weekend on Saturday, March 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cafe will be limiting the number of people in the cat lounge and will not be accepting walk-ins once fully booked.
Starting next week, the cafe will operate during its regular hours:
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To reserve a spot for this weekend, click here.
The Cat Lady Cafe is located inside the Commerce Center at 401 E. Colfax Ave.
