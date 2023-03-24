‘Buchanan Restaurant Week’ kicks off on Friday

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - “Restaurant Week is underway in the city of Buchanan!

It takes place from Friday, March 24, through next Friday, March 31.

21 restaurants are participating. There are special deals, like daily combos or money off your purchase. All you have to do is mention “Restaurant Week” when you place your order in-store or for carryout.

Here are the restaurants that are participating in Buchanan Restaurant Week and their specials for the week:

Bucktown Nutrition ($2 off all combos)

Café Fernwood (Cranberry Chicken Salad for $10, Carrot Cake for $4)

Cameron’s (Check (Check Cameron’s Facebook page for daily specials)

Fifteen Two Twelve (Check out the restaurant on March 31 for the daily special)

Gary Z’s Sub Shop (Homemade Chicken Salad)

Gustavsen Café (10% off)

Hickory Creek Winery (2 wine tastings with charcuterie snack for $32, 10% off of bottle purchases from March 27-31)

Hilltop Café (105 off entrees)

JD’s Family Diner ($6 Bloody Mary’s on March 25/26, $1 off burgers on March 27, $1 tacos with purchase of beer bucket on March 28, $1 wings on March 29, Homemade beef and noodles on March 30, AUCE Pollock for $15.99 and Surf & Turf for $22.99 on March 31)

Lehman’s Brewery and Farmhouse ($14 Rib Dinner, ½ off desserts)

McCoy Creek Tavern (Tuesday – Tacos, Wednesday – Wings, Thursday – Sloppy Joe and Burgers, Friday – Fish Fry, Saturday – Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich)

McDonald’s (see McDonald’s app for daily specials)

Milano’s Pizza ($12 Large 3 topping pizza)

Orchard Hills Country Club (Visit for daily specials)

Pizza Hut ($13.99 Large 1 topping stuffed crust or double pepperoni Big New Yorker)

Ray & Al’s (20% off)

River Saint Joe ( ½ price pastas with the purchase of a 4-pack take-away beer)

Sweet Shop (Free fountain soda with purchase of sub, pizza, or entrée salad)

Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant (Thursday – $30 Surf & Turf, Friday Lunch - $12 all sandwiches, Friday Dinner - $50 Tabor for two, Saturday - $35 Prime Rib, Sunday – Brunch buffet $28 adults and $14 children)

Tasty Chen’s Restaurant (Daily specials in store)

Union Coffee House (Seasonal drink flavors and food that highlights Irish flavors)

