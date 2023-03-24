24-year-old found guilty of murder in shooting that killed 2 South Bend men

24-year-old found guilty of murder in shooting that killed 2 South Bend men.
24-year-old found guilty of murder in shooting that killed 2 South Bend men.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man has been found guilty in the fatal 2020 shooting of two people.

On Friday, Tyrik Rayford, 24, of Sauk Village, Ill., was found guilty of murder for his role in the shooting deaths of Malik Balderos, 21, and Ricky Kinds Jr., 20, in October 2020. Rayford was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and firearm enhancement.

The sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years. The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years.

Rayford is scheduled for sentencing on April 21.

