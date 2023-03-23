St. Joseph Co. commissioner seeks volunteers for cleanup at Portage Manor woods

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter is inviting the community to help clean up the woods next to Portage Manor on Thursday afternoon.

Over a year ago, Dieter and others spent three weeks cleaning homeless encampments in the woods and picked up over 700 bags of trash and debris. After finding another encampment, Dieter is asking the community to meet him along Boland Drive between Riverside Drive and Portage Avenue at 2 p.m. to help with the cleanup.

Parking will be available along Boland. Gloves and tools will also be provided.

Those who attend are asked to wear heavy shoes or boots.

(St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter)

