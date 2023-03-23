South Bend historic preservation guidelines being reviewed

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Old buildings and new guidelines.

The Historic Preservation Commission of South Bend and St. Joe County are workshopping updates for the standards and guidelines for the historic properties.

There are multiple local districts with their own sets of rules, and because these districts can run adjacent to each other, it has created some confusion among owners and residents of historic properties.

Guidelines cover anything from modifications to demolitions, and the commission is asking for community input to help make these documents less complicated and more user-friendly.

“There are nine historic districts,” said Adam Toering, Historic Preservation administrator. “Each of those have slightly subtle different qualities and architecture styles, and sort of nuances in those neighborhoods, and those nine districts each have their own standards and guidelines, and we’re working on consolidating those into one easy-to-understand document that still reflects the unique characteristics of those historic districts.”

If you are an owner or resident of a historic property and would like to take the HPC survey, click here.

