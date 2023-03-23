South Bend continues search for Community Police Review Board director.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is taking the next step in filling the vacant director position for the South Bend Community Police Review Board.

The council began the process of narrowing the list of candidates from five to three, but has yet to vote on which three candidates’ names will be forwarded to the mayor for a final decision.

Earlier this week, the council held an open forum to get the public’s input on the next director.

“Whoever takes on this role will have a massive microscope on them,” explained Troy Warner, a council member. “That is going to be a disadvantage for whoever gets hired. They start with one disadvantage. I think, then, to not have someone from the community here that understands the stakeholders and all the people in the community puts that someone from outside of the community with two strikes.”

The position has been vacant since Joshua Reynolds resigned in August 2021.

