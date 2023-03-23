Scattered showers to start your day along with falling temperatures

Keep an umbrella handy to start your day
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: Scattered showers this morning along with a rumble of thunder possible. We already hit our high today around 50 degrees and will see temperatures gradually falling throughout the day, with much of the daytime temps in the lower 40s, even upper 30s in some areas. After showers move out after mid-day, we’ll be left with cloudy skies.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Dry during the day, but chance of showers moves in during the late evening. High of 47.

The weekend: Rain showers move in Friday night and continue into Saturday. Heavy rainfall is possible with over 1/2″ of rain likely. We dry out for Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temps for the weekend in the mid 40s to around 50.

