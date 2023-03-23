SBCSC board to host public hearings on Facilities Master Plan recommendations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation’s Board of School Trustees will hold two community public hearings regarding recent recommendations that were made for the district’s Facilities Master Plan.

Earlier this week, the school board heard consulting firm HPM’s presentation that included recommendations to close Clay High School after the 2023-2024 school year and relocate its fine arts program to Riley High School.

Additional recommendations are renovating Washington High School into a medical magnet, forming a new career center, and creating strategic feeder alignment between the elementary and high schools.

The district is asking the school board to accept a plan at the meeting on April 17.

Officials say these upcoming public hearings will allow community members to share comments about the recommendations. Speakers may address the board for three minutes and may only speak once. Speakers will also need to identify themselves after they approach the podium by stating their name and address for the record.

The public hearings will be held at the following dates, times, and locations:

March 29 - 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - LaSalle Academy (2701 W. Elwood Avenue)

April 12 - 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Jackson Middle School (5001 S. Miami Road)

Meanwhile, there’s a new survey to gather additional comments. The survey includes a narrated overview of the recommendation, a video of the presentation to the board, and the results of the previous (Phase II) survey.

To access the community comments survey, click here or scan the QR code in the image below:

