Motion filed to try 16-year-old as adult in deadly shooting of 15-year-old in South Bend

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to try a 16-year-old boy as an adult for his role in the death of a 15-year-old boy in South Bend last week.

On Wednesday, a judge authorized the prosecutor’s office’s filing of a delinquency petition against the 16-year-old South Bend boy. The prosecutor’s office also filed a motion for waiver of jurisdiction, requesting that the 16-year-old be tried as an adult in Superior Court.

15-year-old Donnie Gray Jr. was shot and killed last Thursday, March 16, in the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue at Prairie Apartments.

The 16-year-old faces the following charges in connection with Gray’s death:

  • Count I: Reckless Homicide, a level 5 felony when committed by an adult
  • Count II: Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a class A misdemeanor when committed by an adult

The 16-year-old is currently being held at the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend.

The next hearing in the case will be on March 27.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Benton Harbor man facing charges after police find drugs, guns in vehicle

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, a large quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine was found packaged for distribution, along with other evidence of narcotic trafficking.

Michigan

Oxford school shooter’s parents can face manslaughter trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
Attorneys for the parents insist it was not foreseeable what would happen on the day of the shootings.

Community

Mosque giving back to Michiana community during Ramadan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
During the month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. But Ramadan is not just about fasting.

News

SBCSC board to host public hearings on Facilities Master Plan recommendations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials say these upcoming public hearings will allow community members to share comments about the recommendations.

Latest News

Scam Alert

Michigan State Police issue warning about ‘spoof calls’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say they will never ask you to send them money over the phone.

News

St. Joseph Co. commissioner seeks volunteers for cleanup at Portage Manor woods

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Derek Dieter is asking the community to meet him along Boland Drive between Riverside Drive and Portage Avenue at 2 p.m. on Thursday to help with the cleanup.

News

St. Joseph Co. commissioner seeks volunteers for cleanup at Portage Manor woods

Updated: 5 hours ago
Derek Dieter is asking the community to meet him along Boland Drive between Riverside Drive and Portage Avenue at 2 p.m. on Thursday to help with the cleanup.

News

Fighting Senior Hunger through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
In St. Joseph County alone, 9% of seniors live in poverty.

News

Scattered showers to start your day along with falling temperatures

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Morning rain showers as temperatures fall throughout the day.

News

WNDU First Alert Weather with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 3-23-23

Updated: 8 hours ago