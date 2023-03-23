Motion filed to try 16-year-old as adult in deadly shooting of 15-year-old in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to try a 16-year-old boy as an adult for his role in the death of a 15-year-old boy in South Bend last week.

On Wednesday, a judge authorized the prosecutor’s office’s filing of a delinquency petition against the 16-year-old South Bend boy. The prosecutor’s office also filed a motion for waiver of jurisdiction, requesting that the 16-year-old be tried as an adult in Superior Court.

15-year-old Donnie Gray Jr. was shot and killed last Thursday, March 16, in the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue at Prairie Apartments.

The 16-year-old faces the following charges in connection with Gray’s death:

Count I: Reckless Homicide, a level 5 felony when committed by an adult

Count II: Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a class A misdemeanor when committed by an adult

The 16-year-old is currently being held at the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend.

The next hearing in the case will be on March 27.

