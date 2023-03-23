Plans are in the works to build an upscale RV Resort in Syracuse, Indiana

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Syracuse Town Council was presented with plans to create an upscale RV Resort near Syracuse town limits.

Steve Showalter, the owner of Showalter RV in Nappanee, presenter of the plans, said that he and his wife have been RV for years now, travelling across the country, visiting RV Resorts, and felt that it was a need in the Elkhart community.

“The closest one here is an hour and a half up in Michigan, and it’s always full and there’s really nothing to the south, so being the RV capital of the world, it’d be really nice if there was an upscale resort close by to use,” Showalter said.

However, many things would have to be sorted out before development of the project could begin.

For example, the project is just slightly outside of city limits, meaning a possible annexation process would need to be done, as well as extending the town’s water and sewer services.

“There’s a lot of hoops to jump through, there’s a lot of approvals. We’re figuring it’s going to be at least a year to get everything approved,” Showalter said.

If approved, the proposed North Trace RV Resort would have 188 units, as well as 8 cabins, pickleball, a fitness center, a pool, and an activities center.

“It’ll just be a safe, gated community where people can come in and relax and just enjoy the Elkhart County, Kosciusko County area, all the local shopping and things going on around here,” Showalter said.

According to Showalter, on average, families that stay at RV Resorts spend $200 a day in the local community.

“If we did that times when we get started, looking at about 45% occupancy, you’re talking about 3.6 million dollars of local economic impact to the community.”

Showalter told 16 News Now that the hope is for development to begin in the Spring of 2024.

