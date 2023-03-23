Open house to be held on the South Shore Line Realignment Project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project which promises to significantly decrease the time it takes to travel between South Bend to Chicago is having a public meeting in April.

On Wednesday, April 5, a public open house will be held on the South Shore Line Realignment Project at the Dickinson Intermediate Fine Arts Academy from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can ask questions with officials, learn about the construction schedule, and see renderings of the process.

Dickinson Intermediate is located at 4404 Elwood Ave.

For more information, scan the QR code in the flyer below:

