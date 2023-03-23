Motion filed to try 16-year-old as adult in deadly shooting of 15-year-old in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to try a 16-year-old boy as an adult for his role in the death of a 15-year-old boy in South Bend last week.

On Wednesday, a judge authorized the prosecutor’s office’s filing of a delinquency petition against the 16-year-old South Bend boy. The prosecutor’s office also filed a motion for waiver of jurisdiction, requesting that the 16-year-old be tried as an adult in Superior Court.

15-year-old Donnie Gray Jr. was shot and killed last Thursday, March 16, in the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue at Prairie Apartments.

The 16-year-old faces the following charges in connection with Gray’s death:

  • Count I: Reckless Homicide, a level 5 felony when committed by an adult
  • Count II: Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a class A misdemeanor when committed by an adult

The 16-year-old is currently being held at the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend.

The next hearing in the case will be on March 27.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: A few showers Friday morning; More rain Friday night

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Morning rain showers as temperatures fall throughout the day.

News

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman sits down to discuss resignation, next steps

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
In the middle of his bid for a third term in office, Stutsman took a job as CEO of the non-profit called Lacasa.

News

Lend a hand; Holy Cross College recognizes a day of service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Students could stop by the Vincent Student Lounge between class periods and speak with local organizations about volunteer opportunities.

News

Community helps SJC Commissioners clean up Portage Manor woods

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The commissioners spent three weeks in 2022 cleaning up encampments in the woods, packing and removing over 700 bags of trash.

High School

Brandywine boys hoops’ historic season ends in state semifinals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The Brandywine boys basketball team saw its great season come to an end on Thursday afternoon, as the Bobcats lost to Traverse City St. Francis 46-36 in the Division 3 boys basketball state semifinals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.

Latest News

News

South Bend historic preservation guidelines being reviewed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Historic Preservation Commission of South Bend and St. Joe County are workshopping updates for the standards and guidelines for the historic properties.

News

Brandywine boys hoops’ season ends in state semifinals

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bobcats (25-3) were a few layups away from leading the Gladiators (24-4) at halftime, but some costly turnovers ultimately doomed them in what was a close game from tipoff.

News

Saint Joseph Health System tapping into the power of ‘paw-sitivity’ for its employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
A UK study from 2019 showed that just watching a video of dogs can go a long way in decreasing someone’s stress and anxiety. Hanging out with them in person can be even better.

News

National Puppy Day helps local doctors, nurses deal with trauma

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

South Bend's historic preservation guidelines being reviewed

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Plans to build upscale RV Resort in Syracuse in the works

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
An upscale RV Resort could be coming to Syracuse, Indiana. Something developers say will have a positive economic impact on the community.