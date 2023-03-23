Mosque giving back to Michiana community during Ramadan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday marked the first day of Ramadan, which is the holiest month of the year for practicing Muslims.

During the month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. But Ramadan is not just about fasting — although it’s one of the most important things a Muslim can do.

Ramadan is about empathy, putting yourself in the shoes of those less fortunate, and giving back to those who need it the most. And that’s exactly what the leaders at the Islamic Society of Michiana are doing.

The spirit of Ramadan has been underway since last week in South Bend. Last Friday, the Islamic Society of Michiana had crafts, games, and a lecture helping to remind us of what Ramadan is all about.

“Ramadan is the month of spiritual discipline, as well as sharing and caring,” says Imam Mohammad Sirajuddin. “Not only sharing food with others, with your neighbors, with your friends, with the people who are fasting. But more than that it is the month of sharing of suffering, and pain, and grief, and the sadness of other people.”

Imam Mohammad and the Islamic Society of Michiana are putting together many meaningful events throughout the month to help give back to the community. Not only to Muslims, but to anyone who needs a hand.

“We are planning to do a food drive, as well as hosting the dinner for the homeless,” Imam Mohammad says. “And we’ll be going with our community members, as well as with our youth.”

Anyone can come join in helping the mosque, being welcomed in with open arms by the whole Muslim community.

“You will be hosted, and you will be given the tour for the mosque, and for our gym, as well as you will make some new friends,” Imam Mohammad says.

It’s a way to help share the message of Ramadan the whole month long.

Thursday is the first day that Muslims are fasting, meaning the Islamic Society of Michiana is hosting an iftar dinner for tonight and every night of Ramadan. If you’re interested in getting to know more about Islam, one of these dinners is the perfect place to get started.

The Islamic Society of Michiana is located at 3310 E. Hepler Street in South Bend. For more information, you can visit the mosque’s website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.