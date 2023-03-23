Berrien Springs mobile home park residents protest over living conditions.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Residents at River Grove Mobile Home Park say they are living in deplorable conditions.

They protested right outside the complex Wednesday night, urging local and state officials to do something.

“We want the state laws to be changed,” said Resident Suzanne Weaver.

Residents say the park is currently a disaster.

For example, they claim there are abandoned trailers, broken pipes and sewer issues, all dating back to 2018 when the park experienced severe flooding.

“There are pipes going into the St. Joe River, broken. There are sink holes. It’s deplorable over there...We never know when the water is going to get shut off because the pipes are all broken, and they are still broken, and they want us to pay for water and sewer. We don’t mind paying for that. We are not going to pay for water running into the St. Joseph River. We are not going to pay for water that runs into the streets, under peoples’ homes,” said Weaver.

Our Homes of America bought the mobile home park in 2021, and residents claim rent has increased ever since.

“There are many people on a very low income, low social security. People whose husbands have died, and they are left here struggling. People that rent, nothing has been fixed,” said Weaver.

Residents say they have been trying to get the attention of local, county and state officials, but have not had success.

“All you have to do is drive through that park and you would see why we are all out here fighting to get things fixed for us...We all work hard to pay the bills. We just want a nice park. It’s embarrassing to live there,” Weaver.

Berrien Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby tells 16 News Now they are trying to do everything they can, but can only do so much since the state controls trailer parks.

Bixby also says the township is trying to get laws changed, and has reached out to state officials.

16 News Now reached out to Our Homes of America for comment, but did not hear back.

