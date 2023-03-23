Michigan State Police issue warning about ‘spoof calls’

PAW PAW, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) say they’ve received numerous complaints recently from residents who reported getting “spoof” phone calls from its Wayland Post’s telephone number (269-792-2213).

According to police, the suspect callers are telling residents that they either have warrants or are being investigated by MSP, and they’re asking them for money to avoid being arrested.

MSP wants to remind the public that if anyone from its agency contacts you via telephone regarding an investigation, warrant, or other official business, they will always identify themselves by their rank and name. They will also provide a badge number upon request.

MSP also says they will never ask you to send money if they do call you about a warrant for your arrest and a bond amount. Police say all bond payments take place in-person with a uniformed member at the post, on the road, or with court personnel at the applicable court. You will never be asked to send payment in the form of gift cards or a third-party money transfer service such as PayPal, Venmo, Western Union, MoneyGram, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Cash App.

Police say if a caller is contacting you from what appears to be an MSP phone line and is either asking for money to be sent, personal information such as a social security number, or otherwise appears suspicious, you’re asked to hang up and call your local MSP post.

Complaints regarding these types of spoof calls have been reported in Allegan County, Barry County, Berrien County, Oakland County, and Wexford County.

