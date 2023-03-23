Lend a hand; Holy Cross College recognizes a day of service

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students are lending a helping hand as Holy Cross College recognizes a day of service.

Students could stop by the Vincent Student Lounge between class periods and speak with local organizations about volunteer opportunities.

“Specifically, for me, I don’t know about other people, but it feels great to help other people,” says Brooke Starrett, a student at Holy Cross College. “It’s kind of like a self-serving idea, but also the idea of bringing your community together. A lot of us don’t realize who needs help or who doesn’t have help or who is reaching out to them, so being able to bring a community together and actually have all of our groups work as one is very beautiful and also brings a kind of like a hope and a light into the idea that you’re not alone. There are people, no matter what you’re going through, that somebody can help you.”

Brooke Starrett, who currently volunteers for Reins of Life, tells 16 News Now that every little bit makes a big difference.

“So today is a day of service, and we’re here to spread the word about one of my services, which is Reins of Life, along with 5 or 6 other services, and to get people to interact with us, let them know what we do, and how to become a volunteer with us,” Starrett added. “Honestly, no matter where you end up, I think that everywhere is a helping hand, and whether it’s a small job or a big job, it is big to our group or just with Reins of Life. You can be from feeding to running school groups, even to just leading horses, being a side walker. So, no matter where you’re placed, it’s a big and important job for anybody, and without a team, we would honestly be nothing.”

Starrett explained that volunteers don’t necessarily need to be students.

“We have people who come in from 10 years old that help out us, and either ride our horses or help train them, to 70-year-olds who come in and help with our school groups, or just want to be a helping hand, or be motivating with us, and I feel like we really meet on a scale of 1-10; anybody who wants to help, we will find something that you can help us do,” Starrett concluded. “So, no matter your capabilities or what you may know about horses, in our case at Reins of Life, we will find a place for you in some way how you can help us or our community.”

Faculty and students also held a donation drive for La Casa de Amistad, accepting items like toothpaste, hand soap, and laundry detergent.

The organizations sponsored at today’s event include:

Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County

Our Lady of the Road

Logan Center

Real Services

Reins of Life

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Cultivate Food Rescue

St. Vincent De Paul Society

Click on the links above to contact the specific organizations directly.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.