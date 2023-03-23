Irish eye redemption in Sweet 16 matchup against Maryland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is leaving South Bend for Greenville, S.C., on Thursday to prepare for the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Fighting Irish emerge from their first two tournament games victorious, and they did it in front of the home fans too, which is always a plus.

Now, they’re gearing up for the Sweet 16. A victory in this round would be particularly sweet for the Irish, as they take on Maryland — a team that beat them earlier this season on a buzzer-beater.

Their matchup isn’t until Saturday, but with the team traveling down to South Carolina on Thursday, they’re getting their game faces on early.

“Going down to Greenville and just being there, you see the signs, you see your hotel and all that stuff. And when we go to the arena tomorrow, I think that’s really going to help us just settle in and just experience and enjoy it,” said head coach Niele Ivey prior to the team’s departure. “It’s the moment of a lifetime, and you have to enjoy the fruit of your labor. We’re definitely going to do that this weekend. But it’s been intense as far as film and game planning and making sure that we’re prepared. But when we get down there today, we’re going to enjoy it.”

Michiana hoops fans will hopefully not only enjoy Notre Dame’s performance, but will hopefully be treated to another Mila Reynolds sighting as well. The former South Bend Washington standout is in her first year with the program down there and is waiting on her sister Amiyah to join her next year.

The Irish and the Terrapins will meet at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday morning. Tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.

