Indiana ranked one of the “least fun states” in the nation

(Stock image)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WPTA) - Indiana seems to be a place that does not draw much interest from people, according to a national ranking on “fun” states.

According to WalletHub, the Hoosier state was ranked as one of the “least fun” states in the country, coming in at 40th overall out of 50.

They say the ranking was determined based on 26 key indicators of recreational activities, adding up to an overall score. The ranking system also based “fun” and “least fun” states on two categories: nightlife, and entertainment/recreation.

Examples include the number of restaurants per capita, beach quality, access to amusement parks, and even “time of last call” for bars and nightclubs.

Source: WalletHub

States such as California and Florida will easily win over people with their beaches and amount of recreational activities, as well as Colorado and Vermont with ski resorts.

The Hoosier State, however, did catch a break with decent rankings in average beer and wine costs and the time of last calls at nightclubs and bars. The last call time in Indiana is around 3 a.m.

Indiana placed 21st nationwide for overall nightlife.

In WalletHub’s 2022 ranking of the most fun cities nationally, Fort Wayne ranked 118th out of 182, though securing a top-15 spot for the overall cost of entertainment, while Indianapolis ranked 38th both overall and in terms of recreation and nightlife costs.

This was not enough to save the state’s ranking, as it scored 48th in access to national parks, and, of course, the number of skiing facilities.

Though Indiana’s overall good was low, Hoosiers can feel good to at least know ten other states were the bottom nine states overall: Kentucky, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Alabama, Vermont, Arkansas, Rhode Island, Delaware, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scam Alert

Michigan State Police issue warning about ‘spoof calls’

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say they will never ask you to send them money over the phone.

News

St. Joseph Co. commissioner seeks volunteers for cleanup at Portage Manor woods

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Derek Dieter is asking the community to meet him along Boland Drive between Riverside Drive and Portage Avenue at 2 p.m. on Thursday to help with the cleanup.

News

St. Joseph Co. commissioner seeks volunteers for cleanup at Portage Manor woods

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Derek Dieter is asking the community to meet him along Boland Drive between Riverside Drive and Portage Avenue at 2 p.m. on Thursday to help with the cleanup.

News

Fighting Senior Hunger through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
In St. Joseph County alone, nine percent of seniors live in poverty.

News

Scattered showers to start your day along with falling temperatures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Morning rain showers as temperatures fall throughout the day.

Latest News

News

WNDU First Alert Weather with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 3-23-23

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Berrien Springs mobile home park residents protest over living conditions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Residents at River Grove Mobile Home Park say they are living in deplorable conditions.

News

South Bend continues search for Community Police Review Board director

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Common Council is taking the next step in filling the vacant director position for the South Bend Community Police Review Board.

News

South Bend continues search for Community Police Review Board director

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Berrien Springs mobile home park residents protest over living conditions

Updated: 12 hours ago